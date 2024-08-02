Day 2: Protesters move into Lagos Park after hours on major road

The #Endbadgovernance protesters on Friday gathered in front of Gani Fawehunmi Park ,Ojota in Lagos State for the continuation of the much-publicised protests against hardship.…

The #Endbadgovernance protesters on Friday gathered in front of Gani Fawehunmi Park ,Ojota in Lagos State for the continuation of the much-publicised protests against hardship.

The protesters, who claimed to be concerned Nigerians, said that their position on the protest had not changed.

NAN reports that the groups, which had earlier refused to enter the park after staying on the ever busy Ojota-Ikorodu for about three hours, moved to the area at about 11.03 a.m.

The protesters had earlier claimed that there were agents around the park planning to attack them.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police, Area Commander F Ikeja, Mr Paul Okafor, who spoke on behalf of the security personnel at the park, assured the protesters of their safety.

“The police and other security here are deployed to give you protection.

“We are expecting the Commissioner of Police in Lagos State, Mr Adegoke Fayoade, who will address you all when he comes.

“We urge all protesters to exercise their rights within the laws. Trouble makers are not welcome here.

“There was the other group who came before now trying to cause problem, I spoke to them and they left. Everything is okay,” he said.

NAN further reports that the police, personnel of the Department of State Services, Civil Defence, Lagos State Taskforce, Lagos State Neighbourhood Safety Corps were on ground to provide security, while men of OP MESA, the military component of the state’s security architecture ,were seen patrolling the area.

NAN reports that a DJ was at the venue entertaining protesters with different rave songs (NAN)