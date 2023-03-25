Davido set to release new album

Nigerian megastar Davido has said that his long awaited album would be released on March 31, 2023. He made the announcement on his Instagram account…

Nigerian megastar Davido has said that his long awaited album would be released on March 31, 2023. He made the announcement on his Instagram account on March 21, 2023.

The artist shared the announcement video in which he discussed the events of the previous year as well as the preparation for the album.

In the video, Davido said; ““There is a time for everything. A time to Grieve and a time to Heal. A time to Laugh and a time to Dance. A time to Speak and A time for Silence. Thank you to everyone out there for your love and support that has held me down. All the love and messages while I was away, the gifts sent, the concerts you all threw! I appreciate it all. Today, I want to remind you all that what is now Timeless, was once new. It’s time for new. My next album TIMELESS is here, March 31st. Pre-save link in bio”

The album titled ‘Timeless’ will be Davido’s fourth album since the release of his debut album ‘Omo Baba Olowo’ in 2013.