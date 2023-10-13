Davido knocks Samklef for sharing video of Chioma, twins

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed displeasure with music producer Samklef for sharing a video of him (Davido), his wife…

Nigerian Afrobeat singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has expressed displeasure with music producer Samklef for sharing a video of him (Davido), his wife and their newborn twins.

In a viral video posted on Friday by one Oluwafifunmi Omodele, Davido and Chioma were seen stepping out of the hospital where Chioma gave birth to the twins.

Samklef uploaded the video with the caption, “Oya, it’s official congratulations to #davido x #thechefchi double blessings. Noni, one boy, one girl!”

Dissatisfied by his action, the ‘Aye’ crooner criticized him in the comment section, saying, “F*king clout chaser! U know, you were not meant to post this.”

In another comment, he wrote, “Wtf, delete, please; you’re a wicked person.”

Samklef, in response, questioned why he was being attacked, explaining that he saw the video on a blog and reposted it.

He clarified that he was not the one who recorded the video and expressed his desire to be allowed to “breathe.”

He wrote, “Saw the video on their blogs on twitter and posted what did i do wrong ? Na me record the video ? @sososoberekon na crime for me to post like other blogs Abi I no under the why ? Let samklef breath.”

Last year, the couple lost their son, Ifeanyi, at their residence on Banana Island, Lagos.

He was rushed to a hospital in Lekki where he was confirmed dead.

The news that Chioma gave birth to twins went viral earlier in the week, with many people congratulating the couple.

Gospel Agochukwu, the general overseer of Shekina Area Gospel Ministry, was among the persons who first circulated the reports.

