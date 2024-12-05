Davido: I wouldn’t have married anyone except Chioma

Nigerian music star, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, has revealed that his wife, Chioma Rowland, was the reason he considered marriage.

Davido and Chioma got married on June 25, 2024, in a highly anticipated wedding and have welcomed a set of twins— a boy and a girl.

Speaking during an appearance on ‘The Morning Hustle podcast’, the singer also described his wedding day as the happiest moment of his life.

“My wedding was the happiest day of my life. Chioma has been my girl for 12 years so it was only right I married her. I was already famous before we met but I wasn’t big then.

“If it wasn’t her (Chioma), I’m not getting married. There’s no point,” he said.

While providing a glimpse into his personal life and relationship with Chioma, Davido explained their deep connection, stating that they had been together for over a decade.

He said: “She’s been my girlfriend for like 12 to 13 years. She was the only one I could have chosen.

“She’s my friend. If it’s not her, I’m not getting married. If you don’t want me for me, it’s impossible. Like right now? How? I’d have just had kids and chilled.”

On how Chioma stood by him when he was just starting to gain success, he said, “I was famous. I wasn’t big, but I was kind of okay. Let me explain, now I’m making like $600,000 per show, on a good day I make a million. So, she was with me when I was making about $2,000.”