Davido gets luxury car as 32nd birthday gift

In commemoration of his 32nd birthday, Nigerian music star David Adeleke popularly known as Davido, has been gifted with a premium Escalade 600 luxury car by an auto firm, headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

The auto firm, Mr. Jay Autos LLC, made the announcement on Thursday via its Instagram page, while thanking the Grammy-nominee for his continued loyalty and patronage.

“On your birthday, our brand, MR JAY AUTOS LLC, has decided to gift you this new Escalade 600 premium luxury.

“We appreciate your patronage and love for the brand. Happy birthday Oriande @davido. Cheers to many more years.”

The singer responded with, “Wow! Love uuuuuuu. Thank you, J!” in an Instagram story.

Beyond the birthday glitz, the singer made headlines days ago.

He announced plans to donate millions to orphanages across Nigeria through his organization, the Davido Adeleke Foundation (DAF).

“Once again my birthday this year, we are donating to orphanages and a charity that helps young people stay away from drug abuse & addiction. This year is N300m. Details to follow soon”, he wrote on X.

Recall that Davido, in 2022, established DAF to support vulnerable children nationwide.