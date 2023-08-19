Davido condoles Wizkid over mother’s death

Nigerian music mega star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has sympathised with his colleague Ayo Balogun fondly known as Wizkid over the death of…

Nigerian music mega star, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido has sympathised with his colleague Ayo Balogun fondly known as Wizkid over the death of his mother.

It was gathered that the singer’s mother, Mrs Jane Dolapo Balogun died around 1:30 am on Friday. Wizkid’s long-serving manager, Sunday Are, confirmed the tragic news on Friday evening.

He said: “Yes, she died this morning, about 1:30 am.” The late Balogun is the mother to two other children; Yetunde Balogun and Lade Balogun.

Davido while commiserating with his colleague took to his X account with the words, “Praying for you my brother @wizkidayo sadness flies away on the wings of time.”

The FIA singer has also lost his mother when he was about 10 to 11 years old. His mother died on Davido’s father’s birthday. She died of cardiac arrest.

Also, Davido’s manager, Asa Asika has also penned down his condolence message. The talent manager simply tweeted, “Prayers up for the broski Wiz.”

