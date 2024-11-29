Dauda elected NPA President

The Nigerian Publishers Association (NPA) has elected Mr Lukman Dauda, the Managing Director of Evans Publishers Ltd as President at the just concluded Annual General Meeting (AGM) which took place in Ikeja, Lagos, on Friday.

He defeated Otunba Sunday Obiyinka, the Chairman of Extension Publishers in a keen contest that was adjudged free and fair in conduct and organisation by the members.

Four principal officers were also elected to various executive positions.

They are Mr Seinde Ogunniyi, Managing Director, Spectrum books Ltd as Vice President of the Association.; Alhaji Isiaq Ajibola , former MD of DailyTrust and Chairman of Hapicom Publishers as Deputy President ( North); Sir Jesse Odu, Chairman of Alliance Publications Ltd as Deputy President ( East) and Mr Olakunle Sogbehin, Chairman of Quantum Educational Books as Deputy President (West).

In his acceptance speech, Dauda thanked all the members for the smooth conduct of the election which had spurred pre- election interests during the AGM.

He called on all members to cooperate with the new Exco to take the association to greater height.

He particularly thanked Otunba Obiyinka for the magnanimity he displayed when congratulated him for winning the election.

Earlier during the AGM discussions, the Director General Of Nigerian Copyright Commission( NCC) Dr John Asein, gave the key note address and spoke on the contemporary issue of the role of artificial intelligence in the future of content creation, delivery and copyright.

Fellowship awards of the Nigeria Institute of Publishing were awarded to past presidents and distinguished members who have served the association well in various capacity.