Dare to receive special recognition award in Maldives

The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare, will be conferred with a special recognition award in the Republic of Maldives on Thursday, March 16 in recognition of his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria.

Maldives’ Minister of Sports, Ahmed Mahloof has said the award is being conferred on his Nigerian counterpart not only for his contributions to the development of sports in Nigeria but to the African region as a whole.

He said “In recognition of the work you have carried out for the development of sports in your country and African region, we will be conferring the ‘Special Recognition Award’ on your Excellency.”

The award ceremony will be attended by the President of Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and other world renowned athletes.

It will be recalled that in recognition of his stellar performances since assumption of office as Minister of Sports and Youth Development, Dare has bagged various awards including the Award of Excellence in Public Service conferred on him by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dare also bagged The National Telegraph’s Most Innovative Minister Award, the Blueprint newspaper’s Sports Icon of the Year Award, Youth Award in the United States of America and African Illustrious Minister of the Year Award among many others.

His initiatives like the Adopt-an-athlete, adopt-a-facility, talent hunt programmes, production of National Sports Industry Policy among others have contributed to the numerous awards so far won by the Sports Minister.