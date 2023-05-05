Dare bags best performing minister of sports award

With less than three weeks to his exit, the Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare, has been awarded the Best Performing Minister…

Dare, received the award at the Nigeria Sports Governors Merit Award and Nigeria Philanthropists’ Merit Award held yesterday at the Shehu Yar’ Adua Centre, Abuja.

Represented at the event by his Special Assistant on Policy, Mr. Bamiduro Olumide, the Minister thanked the organisers of the Awards for the recognition.

According to him, “this award and the other awards I have received are some of the evidence of the commitment of the Buhari administration to the growth of the Youth and Sports sector.

“I am grateful for the opportunity given me to serve and make an impact in the lives of our youth.”

Since his assumption of office in August 2019, Dare has introduced numerous programmes, initiatives and policies that have positively impacted the youth and sports sector in the country and led to successes in international competitions.

Other recipients of awards at the event included the Governor of Edo State, Mr Godwin Obaseki and his wife, Betsy Obaseki, the Deputy Governor of Edo State Philip Shaibu, the president of the Nigeria Olympic Committee(NOC), Engineer Habu Gumel.

Others were the Director General of the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA), General Buba Marwa (rtd), former Director General of the Nigeria Television Authority (NTA), Alhaji Yakubu Ibn Mohammed, President of Nigeria Volleyball Federation, Engineer Musa Nimrod, Sports philanthropist, Chief Emmanuel Iwuanyanwu and the President of the Nigeria Wrestling Federation, Daniel Igali among many others.