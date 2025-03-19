Dantsoho, MWUN chart path forward for an inclusive labour agenda in nation’s seaports

The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) and the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria (MWUN) have announced a collaborative plan to address the challenges facing the union.

The collaboration followed a series of consultation with the leadership of the union. The event brought together over 30 participants representing 11 Central Trade Unions and various ILO departments.

Part of the moves to strengthen collaboration is the recent visit by the Managing Director of NPA, Dr. Abubakar Dantsoho, to the Headquarters of MWUN in Lagos.

The Managing Director’s visit to the Headquarters of MWUN was to commission the union’s new office building.

During the visit, the President-General of MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju, commended Dr. Dantsoho for his commitment to workers’ welfare.

Comrade Adeyanju said “you are the first Managing Director of NPA to visit our secretariat. This shows you are not just a leader but also a father and a grassroots worker of the Nigerian Ports Authority. We see hope for the transformation of the industry under your leadership”.

It will be recalled that Dantsoho had stated during his inaugural address as MD/CEO NPA that staff welfare will constitute the kernel of his administration as head of Nigeria’s foremost trade facilitation platform.

Responding, Dantsoho said the Authority depends on MWUN vision and cooperation to achieve some of its mandates.

“Each of our thematic partnerships affords us the opportunity to build technical capacity among our younger leaders and attract new members to our organizations” he stated.