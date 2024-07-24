Dangote refinery must not fail, Kwankwaso tells FG

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 General Elections and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reacted…

Presidential Candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in the 2023 General Elections and the leader of the Kwankwasiyya movement, Rabiu Kwankwaso, has reacted to the ongoing feud between the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Dangote Refinery, Aliko Dangote, and national oil regulators.

Dangote and Nigeria’s regulatory authorities have been in dispute in recent weeks over the refinery located in the Ibeju-Lekki area of Lagos State.

It reached a new high when the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) said the government was yet to license the refinery for the commencement of operations.

But as part of moves to resolve the issues, Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, and other players in the oil and gas sector met with Dangote on Monday.

El-Rufai, Kwankwaso meeting spurs fresh speculations about moves against Tinubu

Reps demand NMDPRA CEO’s suspension over Dangote Refinery comment

In a post via X on Wednesday, Kwankwaso said the federal government should ensure the success of the Dangote refinery project.

While describing the recent controversy surrounding the Dangote refinery’s integrity as an ”unnecessary fuss”, the ex-governor of Kano said the President Bola Tinubu-led administration must exhibit fairness towards such a monumental project.

He wrote: “I was privileged to visit the magnificent Dangote Refinery, and I was marvelled by the sheer commitment that went into the quality of its establishment.

“This 650,000-bpd refinery is essential for our energy needs and economic stability, and it must be protected from all forms of threat.

“The creation of unnecessary fuss around its integrity by some vested interests is very unfortunate, and it stands to undo all the years of hard work to maintain the fragile investor confidence in our economy.

“It’s time for us to rally around this national asset to ensure that the monumental project does not fail. It cannot fail, and the Nigerian government must understand this by demonstrating fairness and confidence in both domestic and foreign critical investments.”