Dangote refinery denies fixing petrol price for N600/litre

Dangote refinery yesterday denied fixing the price of its Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), aka petrol, for N600 per litre.

The Group Chief Branding and Communications Officer, Anthony Chiejina, in a statement, described a report on the projected price as “speculative.”

The organisation also clarified that Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) has not yet become its business partner.

“We would like to clarify that the Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria (IPMAN) is not our business partner yet.

“We have never discussed the price of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) with them, and they have no mandate or authority to speak for us, either for good or with hidden transcripts.

“We urge the public to desist from such speculative announcements. We have our official channels through which we make our views known to our stakeholders,” the statement reads.