Dangote, Obi, minister condole Gov Namadi over mother, son’s death

The President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote, has sympathised with Jigawa State Governor, Malam Umar Namadi, over the tragic loss of his mother and son within 24 hours.

During a visit to the state government house in Dutse on Wednesday, Dangote shared his condolences, praying for the departed souls to have eternal rest and for Allah to grant them Jannatul Firdaus.

Governor Namadi thanked Dangote for his condolences and sympathy, recalling his previous visit to the state following the Majia fire tragedy.

Similarly, a presidential candidate of the Labour Party Peter in the last general election, Peter Obi, also paid condolence to Governor Namadi, describing the losses as monumental.

Obi said losing a mother and son could be traumatic and unbearable, praying to God to give the governor comfort during his trying moments.

Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Senator Abubakar Kyari, also condoled the governor, praying to God to grant the departed eternal rest.

Governor Namadi’s mother, Hajiya Maryam Namadi Umar, passed away on Wednesday, December 25, 2024, after a brief illness, and his son Abdulwahab Umar Namadi died in a car accident in Kafin Hausa.