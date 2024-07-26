Dangote/NNPC rift: Nigeria’s petrol import from Malta jumps 43 times to $2.08bn

Nigeria’s importation of petroleum from Malta has skyrocketed to 43 folds, amounting to $2.08 billion in 2023. A report by Businessday noted that data sourced…

Nigeria’s importation of petroleum from Malta has skyrocketed to 43 folds, amounting to $2.08 billion in 2023.

A report by Businessday noted that data sourced from Trade Map, a global database on international trade statistics, showed Nigeria imported petroleum oils and oils obtained from bituminous minerals worth $2.8 billion in 2023, a 342 percent increase from $47.5 million as of 2013.

It stated that between 2013 and 2016, import values fluctuated with a peak in 2015 at $117.01 million, followed by a significant drop in 2016 to $13.32 million.

For six consecutive years, from 2017 to 2022, petroleum imports from Malta recorded zero.

“In 2023, there was a substantial jump in petroleum imports, reaching $2.08 billion. This represents a massive increase compared to previous years and the years with no imports.

The sudden surge in imports from Malta, a relatively minor player in global oil markets, has raised eyebrows and fueled speculation following allegations from Aliko Dangote, chairman of Dangote Industries Limited, that some personnel of Nigerian National Petroleum Company (NNPC) Limited, oil traders and terminals have opened a blending plant in Malta.”

“Some of the terminals, some of the NNPC people and some traders have opened a blending plant somewhere off Malta,” Dangote spoke at the House of Representatives on Monday, noting that the areas of the blending plants are well-known by all the stakeholders.

Reacting to the accusation, Mele Kyari, group chief executive officer of NNPC denied owning a blending plant, except a local mini-Agriculture venture.

He also denied knowing of any NNPC employee involved in such.

He stated, “To clarify the allegations regarding the blending plant, I do not own or operate any business directly or by proxy anywhere in the world with the exception of a local mini Agric venture.

“Neither am I aware of any employee of the NNPC that owns or operates a blending plant in Malta or anywhere else in the world.”