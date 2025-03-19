dangote doles out 80,000 bags of rice to lagos residents

The Aliko Dangote Foundation, (ADF) yesterday flagged off the distribution of 80,000 10kg bags of rice to the vulnerable people in Lagos State as part of its nationwide food intervention scheme.

President of Dangote Group and Chairman of the foundation, Aliko Dangote, who was represented by an Executive Director, in the Group, Hajiya Marya Dangote stated that this was part of the over one million 10kg bags of rice to reach one million vulnerable people in the 774 local government areas of the country.

Daily Trust reports that the nationwide distribution was earlier flagged off in Kano.

Speaking at the flag off in Alausa, Dangote said the distribution of the 80,000 bags of 10kg rice is another demonstration of the foundation’s commitment to upholding the values of compassion and solidarity that are at the core of humanity.

He disclosed that the distribution of the rice is in addition to the daily distribution of thousands of loaves of bread in Lagos aimed at lessening the burdens faced by vulnerable communities across Lagos State.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Dr Obafemi Hamzat, applauded the many initiatives of Dangote to ameliorate the sufferings of Nigerians, while praising him for showing compassion to the needy in the society.

Hamzat, who received the ADF delegate led by its Trustee, Hajiya Marya Aliko Dangote and Managing Director of the Foundation, Mrs. Zouera Youssoufou, on behalf of Governor Sanwo-Olu, expressed gratitude for the consistency of the foundation in spreading love and charity across Lagosians, which he described as one of the importance of Ramadan and Lent season.

Sanwo-Olu said the gesture of distribution of 80,000 bags of 10kg rice showed that the leadership of the Foundation prioritised the welfare of the people beyond the pursuit of profit and accumulation of wealth.

While encouraging other wealthy Nigerians to emulate Dangote, the governor said the distribution of the rice would support the initiative of the state in addressing the effects of the economic hardship.