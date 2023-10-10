Dangote Cement denies N2,500/bag sales promo

The management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms, that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its…

The management of Dangote Cement Plc has denied reports, in some online platforms, that it has embarked on sales promotion and has further adjusted its prices.

There have been reports in some online platforms and social media, that the company has reduced the price of a bag of cement to between N2,400 and N2,700 as part of a sales promo.

“As per the commitment made to reduce prices and following a periodic review of our operations for efficiency, the management of Dangote Cement PLC wishes to inform our esteemed customers, stakeholders and the public that effective October 9 2023. This is to inform the general public that the sale of Dangote Cement at a promotional factory price of N2, 410 per bag. Transportation and offloading cost to any location in Nigeria is N300 per bag,” reads one of the posts

In response to the report, Chief Branding and Communications Officer of the Dangote Group, Anthony Chiejina, described the reports as mischievous, malicious, and false.

He added that the management has formally notified the law enforcement agents to track down, name, and shame the perpetrators of this devious and deceptive information.

He urged Dangote’s Cement customers and other stakeholders to continue patronising the high-quality cement brand and be careful of scammers, who are bent on defrauding them of their funds.

Daily Trust reports that BUA Group recently announced a reduction of ex-factory cement price to N3,500 per bag.

The current ex-factory price is N4,650, while it is being sold at N5,000 in the market. However, there have been reported scarcity of the product in the market.

