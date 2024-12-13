Dangote awards scholarship to 120 students, empowers 55 women

The Dangote Cement Plc, Ibese plant, has awarded scholarships to 120 outstanding and indigent students from the host communities in Ogun State.

The Plant Director, Roy Uttam, disclosed this during the 2024 Community Day Celebration held in Ibese, Yewa North Local Government Area of Ogun State.

The event themed, “Celebrating Resilience through Effective Partnership” also saw the empowerment of 55 vulnerable women, 50 elderly individuals, and 60 farmers among others.

Uttam applauded the communities for creating “A conducive atmosphere for our business to thrive and substantially fulfil our end of the bargain in the Community Development Agreement (CDA), through the transfer of socio-economic benefits to the people as complement to the government’s effort.”

He said the empowerment and scholarships were part of the efforts to give back to the host communities.

“These efforts complement a range of initiatives, including a welfare program for fifty (50) elderly individuals, the provision of fertilizers, pesticides, and knapsack sprayers to 60 farmers, and other empowerment programs so far carried out in the course of the year.

“Earlier this year, thirty (30) youths who completed training in shoe and leather bag making were equipped with multimillion naira starter packs.

“Another group of thirty (30) youths from the host communities are currently undergoing training in POP, screeding, and painting. As always, each trainee will receive tools to support their immediate startup,” he said.