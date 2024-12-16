Dangiwa, Aliyu, others honoured over housing devt

The minister of Housing and Urban Development, Arc. Ahmed Dangiwa, governor of Sokoto State, Dr Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto and other prominent players in the housing sector have been honoured for their contributions to housing development in the country.

They were recognised at the 6th edition of the Africa Housing Awards and Affordable Housing Hall of Fame 2024 Induction, which took place in Abuja over the weekend.

The event, organised by the Housing Development Advocacy Network (HDAN), is targeted at bringing stakeholders to chart a course for affordable housing, as well as honour public and private individuals who have done outstanding work in the housing sector.

SPONSOR AD

The Executive Director of HDAN and coordinator of the Africa Housing Awards, Barr. Festus Adebayo, said “Since assuming office, Dangiwa has spearheaded groundbreaking initiatives such as the Renewed Hope Cities and Estates programme, which has 14 active construction sites delivering over 10,000 housing units nationwide.

”The programme has also created over 250,000 jobs, further underscoring its economic significance.”

He added that “The gathering spotlights categories such as innovative housing solutions, rural housing initiatives, and social housing development.”

Dangiwa was honoured as Africa Housing Minister of the Year, while Sokoto state governor, Dr. Ahmad Aliyu Sokoto was honoured as the urban planning/housing friendly governor of the year 2024 just as Hon. Abdulmumin Jibrin got the housing friendly legislator of the year, among other awardees.