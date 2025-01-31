Dana Motors introduces more EVs, CNG vehicles

Dana Motors Limited, Nigeria’s foremost auto company since 2002, is at the forefront of promoting eco-friendly vehicles and transportation solutions in the country.

As part of its commitment to reducing carbon emissions and mitigating the impact of climate change, the company has introduced more electric vehicles (EVs) and compressed natural gas (CNG) cars and buses to the Nigerian market.

“We are proud to be leading the charge in sustainable transportation solutions in Nigeria,” Jacky Hathiramani, Managing Director of Dana Motors Limited, said.

“Our commitment to reducing carbon emissions and promoting eco-friendly transportation options is unwavering, and only recently, we released about 27 units of our locally assembled 45 seater CNG buses from our state-of-the-heart vehicle assembly plant in Lagos.

‘‘Also expected to be released soon are our EVs as part of efforts to support President Tinubu’s commitment to reducing carbon emissions with a just transition to clean and renewable energy, promoting environmental sustainability and economic growth.’’

For over two decades, Dana Motors Limited has been at the forefront of Nigeria’s automotive industry. Since its inception in 2002, the company has consistently pushed the boundaries of innovation, introducing luxury vehicles and auto finance schemes that have made car ownership more accessible to Nigerians.