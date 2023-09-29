Dana Motors diversifies into CNG-powered vehicles

Dana Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Kia in Nigeria, in response to the rising fuel costs and increasing vehicle expenses, has unveiled plans to…

Dana Motors Limited, the exclusive distributor of Kia in Nigeria, in response to the rising fuel costs and increasing vehicle expenses, has unveiled plans to bring Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) vehicles to the Nigerian market.

This, he stated, is part of its mission to transform transportation in Nigeria.

Daily Trust reports that there has been a shift towards more sustainable mobility after the removal of fuel subsidies which jacked up the price of premium motor spirit (PMS) otherwise known as petroleum.

More auto firms like Innoson Motors, among others, are diversifying into gas-powered vehicles in response to the autogas initiative of the federal government.

Recently, the Chairman of the National Gas Expansion Programme (NGEP), Dr Ibrahim Mohammed, said globally, autogas as a fuel of choice for the mobility sector had risen by over 40% as it powers the largest number of vehicles running on alternative fuels.

He said the sad reality is that the moment autogas fully takes off, many petrol stations might have to close down because a gas-powered truck or vehicle can drive for 2000km without refuelling.

In order not to be left behind, Dana Motors is also positioning itself to be at the forefront of the autogas implementation.

Having previously introduced Nigeria’s first electric vehicle, the Kia Soul, Dana Motors Limited, is now set to introduce a range of high-efficiency CNG-powered vehicles.

Vice chairman of the group, Francis Ogboro, said, “At Dana Motors Limited, our goal is to offer Nigerians innovative, eco-friendly, and budget-friendly automotive solutions. Introducing CNG-powered vehicles perfectly aligns with our vision to improve the quality of life for all Nigerians while addressing the rising cost of vehicle ownership.”

Vice president of Dana Motors Limited, Olu Tikolo, added, “Recognising the potential of CNG vehicles to transform public transportation, we are dedicated to making transit more affordable and accessible. Through this initiative, we aim to enhance the overall quality of life for Nigerians.”

The auto dealership said the impending launch of CNG-powered vehicles by Dana Motors Limited will significantly contribute to Nigeria’s efforts to reduce emissions, promote sustainability, and create a more affordable transportation system.

