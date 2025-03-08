Dan Bello calls for civic engagement in governance

Popular social media whistleblower, Bello Galadanci, widely known as Dan Bello, has emphasised the transformative role of social media in fostering accountability and reshaping Nigeria’s political landscape.

Speaking on Trust TV’s Daily Politics, he highlighted how digital activism has empowered citizens, raised political awareness, and challenged the entrenched culture of governance in Nigeria.

“Social media is a blessing at this moment. It is one of the most important tools we have not only in raising and cultivating future leaders but also in addressing present issues,” he stated.

Dan Bello pointed out the growing ideological divide between traditional political structures and a new wave of younger Nigerians who are demanding servant leadership. He noted that the “big man” politics of the past is increasingly being challenged, with citizens holding leaders accountable in ways that were previously impossible.

“We are starting to see a shift; leaders now understand that to govern is to serve. The old political class will soon have no place if they fail to adapt,” he remarked.

Discussing the evolving political landscape, Dan Bello acknowledged the emergence of youth-led political movements, such as those spearheaded by Bulama Bukarti and Barrister Abba Hikima, which aim to galvanise young Nigerians ahead of the 2027 elections.

“Many Nigerians are tired of the APC, PDP, and other legacy parties, they all sound the same now. People are looking for something different. These new movements have potential, but if they replicate the same failed strategies, we will hold them accountable too,” he warned. =