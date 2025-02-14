Damboa LG stakeholders reject proposed Savannah State

Stakeholders from Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State have rejected the move for the creation of Savannah State from the present Borno State.

Their position was contained in a statement signed by their leader, Engr Muhammed Abba-Gana, a former Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), in Abuja.

The House of Representatives Committee on the review of the 1999 Constitution has proposed the creation of 31 additional states in the country, including Savannah State to be carved from Borno.

SPONSOR AD

But the stakeholders argued that the creation of Savannah State was rejected during the 1994/1995 constitutional conference organised by the late Gen. Sani Abacha administration and the same applies today.

They said the resort to creation of states anytime people cry for marginalisation is not the best approach, adding that many stakeholders in Borno have at one time or another rejected the move.

They also suggested that the rotation of the governorship position among the three senatorial zones in the states and the presidency among the six geo-political zones in the country would end agitations for creation of more states.

The statement reads in part, “As far as the people of Damboa LGA of Borno State are concerned, the matter of the creation of Savannah State was totally rejected during the 1994/1995 constitutional conference organised by the late Gen. Sani Abacha administration.

“Even a large majority of the people of Damboa LGA who were promised the capital of Savannah State did not like to leave Borno State for any reason.

“We stakeholders of Damboa LGA of Borno State recommend the option of rotation of the position of the governor in every state of the federation among the three senatorial districts. This is the way to address marginalisation and create an inclusive society.”