Damagum issues note of caution to Clark over open letter

Acting National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Umar Damagum, has berated elder statesman Edwin Clark over his open letter to the party leadership, saying he is being sentimental.

On Wednesday, Clark had accused Damagum of colluding with the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike to destroy the PDP in favour of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Clark in an open letter had said, “From all indications, you are conniving with detractors of PDP to ruin the party, for the All Progressives’ Congress (APC). Allow Nigerians to decide what party they want through the ballot box.

“Stop colluding with Barr. Nyesom Wike to destroy the party. A day of reckoning will come for all of man’s activities”. He said in part of the open letter.”

But speaking at the party headquarters on Wednesday, Damagum said, “I want to use this opportunity also to address a letter from our elder statesman (Clark) that has been brought to my attention. I don’t intend to speak much on it.

“I will borrow Olisa Metu’s remarks from 2015 when Edwin Clark left the party. There’s no doubt that he is an elder statesman. But I thought that when you reach that age, God has given you the opportunity and wisdom to be a father to all, not to engage in public arguments.

“He has all it takes to do the needful, not by taking a sentimental approach to the situation. I was not raised to be disrespectful to elders, so I don’t intend to dwell on this further.”