‘Damagum can’t be removed until December’

The crisis rocking the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) took a new turn on Wednesday with elected deputy national officials declaring their support for the Acting National Chairman, Ambassador Umar Damagum led camp within the NWC.

They also asked the other members of the NWC who are against Damagum to stop spoiling the name of the party through their criticism of the acting Chairman, saying that he cannot be removed until his tenure of the NWC ends in December.

Addressing a press conference at the party headquarters in Abuja on Wednesday, deputy national youth leader of the PDP, Timothy Osadolor, who spoke on behalf of other deputies said the tenure of the chairman has been settled till December 2025 while calling on members demarketing the party to stop and give Damagum the chance to reposition the PDP.

On the battle for the National Secretary, between Samuel Anyanwu and Sunday Ude-Okoye, Osadolor said the case is still in the court, adding that Senator Samuel Anyanwu remains the national secretary until the court decides otherwise.

He also called on the party members to come together and return the PDP to power in 2027, saying the National Working Committee remains intact and willing to work and to put PDP in good stead for future elections.