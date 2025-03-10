Dalung, Plateau community demand probe of ex-immigration CG Parradang’s death

A former minister of Youth and Sports, Solomon Dalung and the Ngas community in Plateau State have called for a commission of inquiry to investigate the circumstances surrounding the death of former Comptroller General of Nigeria Immigration Service, David Shikfu Parradang.
Parradang was found dead in a hotel in Abuja last week.
Dalung and his community have expressed scepticism about the police’s account of his death, arguing that a thorough investigation should have been conducted, especially given the location of the incident in the heart of Abuja.
The former minister, speaking in a television interview, stated that the police’s explanation has not convinced him.
“We have a national narrative suggesting that this man was abducted and killed by his abductors. However, the police have presented a conflicting account that raises numerous questions. Their version seems artificial and unprofessional.
“If they knew he died in a hotel, why did they remain silent until other narratives emerged? Why were they so quick to release details without conducting a proper investigation?” Dalung questioned.
The Ngas Development Association (NDA), a group to which the deceased belonged, also expressed dissatisfaction with the police’s handling of the case.
In a statement issued in Jos by the association’s National Publicity Secretary, Andrew Amos Gogwim, the group condemned how the ex-immigration boss’s death was reported.
“We urge the Nigeria Police and other security agencies to use their expertise to uncover the truth and bring those responsible to justice without delay,” the statement read.
Meanwhile, the Plateau Lawyers Bar Forum (PLBF) has strongly criticised the Nigeria Police Force’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command for its handling of information concerning Parradang’s death.
Speaking at a press briefing in Jos, PLBF Chairman Ledak Dazuk Dafer, Esq., described the police’s decision to release graphic images from the hotel as inappropriate, insensitive, and a breach of professional ethics.
“The police press release on March 4, 2025, which detailed the circumstances of his death and included distressing images, only deepened the grief of his family and violated ethical standards,” Dafer said.
He urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to initiate a thorough security review and establish a judicial commission of inquiry to fully investigate the matter.
