Dala inland port set to boost economy, businesses

Managing Director of Dala Inland Dry Port, Kano, Ahmed Rabiu, has said that the port which is soon to be commissioned by President Muhammadu Buhari will boost the economic and business activities across the Sahara region.

While addressing journalists in Kano, he said the president is expected to commission the port on Monday, adding that the port when operational will solve all the contemporary problems at the sea port as a port of origin and destination.

“All containers coming in will not leave empty. They will also take something back as export. It will serve as a transit port to the Republics of Niger, Chad and Cameroon. Cargoes will go anywhere in the world from Kano State without following up to any sea ports across Nigeria,” he said.

On his part, chairman of the port, Abubakar Sahabo Bawuro, said the port has a holding capacity of 20,000 units of containers with room for expansion, adding that it will be a pride not only to Kano, but the country at large.