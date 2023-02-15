Daily Trust’s podcast ranked best in Nigeria

Nigeria Daily, a podcast produced by the Media Trust Group (publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, Trust TV and Trust Radio) has been ranked as the…

Nigeria Daily, a podcast produced by the Media Trust Group (publishers of Daily Trust newspapers, Trust TV and Trust Radio) has been ranked as the best news podcast in Nigeria.

The ranking was by FeedSpot, a content reader that helps internet users to aggregate web content, in an article on “15 Best Nigeria News Podcasts” worth listening to in 2023.

Launched two years ago, Nigeria Daily is a podcast that critically analyses issues that affect the lives of Nigerians from unique perspectives.

It can be downloaded from major podcast directories like Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and TuneIn.

It is also rebroadcast by some FM radio stations in a number of northern Nigerian cities.

The podcast is produced by a team of young and talented journalists with the help of the group’s dynamic reporters across Nigeria.

Based in India and the US, FeedSpot says it has four million registered users in more than 150 countries.