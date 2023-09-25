Daily Trust, Trust TV, reporter win WAMBA Political Reporting Award

Trust Television and Daily Trust newspapers shined at the West Africa Broadcast and Media Academy 2023 Political Reporting Award ceremony held at American Corner, Ikeja, Lagos on Friday.

In recognition of the role of the media in the substance of democracy, especially in the aspect of election coverage, outstanding journalists and media organisations in Nigeria received awards at the award held in collaboration with the Enugu Literary Society with the support of the United States Consulate General, Lagos.

Trust Television and Daily Trust newspaper won the ‘Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage’, both in the broadcast and print categories.

Also, the Osun State Correspondent of the Daily Trust and Trust TV, Hameed Oyegbade, also won the Political Reporting Award for ‘Excellence in 2023 Election Coverage.

Oba Adeoye of Arise TV Lagos won the Photo/Video category; Ekemini Udo of Redemption FM, Abak, Akwa-Ibom State won the online category while Juliet Buna of Crest FM, Ibadan, Oyo State won the Radio category. Other recipients include Channels TV, Lagos; Silver Bird Television Lagos, and Wazobia FM, Lagos.

The WAMBA Project Team Lead, Ken Ike Okere, said the award was in recognition of the media organisations and journalists who reported the 2023 elections in a credible, accurate and responsible manner.

Okere said, “We believe that political journalism plays a critical role in upholding the principles of democracy by informing the public and holding those in power accountable.

“This event is an opportunity to acknowledge and celebrate the hard work and unwavering commitment of political reporters, editors, photo and video journalists who strive to provide the public with accurate, insightful and impartial reporting.”

The Deputy Public Affairs Officer, US Consulate General, Lagos, Amanda Roach Brown, said the US mission recognised that the media played an important role in the 2023 general elections in Nigeria.

She said, “We are gathered to honor the work you and your colleagues do to keep us informed. Each of you here today played an important role during the 2023 electoral process and we are glad to have been able to support you through this project in your efforts to provide objective and balanced reporting on the election.

“As you know, reporting in Nigeria requires more than just keeping people informed. By providing people with timely and accurate information, you empower them. You help to give citizens a voice. You give citizens the tools they need to engage and advocate for real, lasting change. And your work drives important dialogue; helping to promote civic engagement, build up institutions, and enable societies to thrive.

“Now, you don’t need me to tell you that as noble as this work is, it is not easy. My colleagues and I at the U.S. Mission have the fullest admiration for what you do, and you have our commitment that we will continue to support you to the best of our ability. As you progress on your professional journey, know that the United States of America stands with you.”

“Our Webinars, workshops, and US based training opportunities such as the International Visitor Leadership Program and Foreign Press Center International Reporting Tours demonstrate our commitment to the deep partnership that we have long enjoyed with Nigeria,” she noted.

