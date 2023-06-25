Daily Trust reporter wins oil and gas award

Daily Trust’s report captioned “Oil Curse: Bayelsa Communities Agonise Over Livelihoods Loss, Health Hazards” has won am award at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring…

Daily Trust’s report captioned “Oil Curse: Bayelsa Communities Agonise Over Livelihoods Loss, Health Hazards” has won am award at the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).

The report on Oil and Gas sector was adjudged the best during the just concluded 10th Edition of Bayelsa Media Award (BMA).

The report written by the Correspondent of Daily Trust Newspaper in Bayelsa State, Mr Bassey Willie, and published on June 15, 2022, is an investigative story on the plight of the rural residents of Bayelsa who despite the exploration of crude oil in their communities suffered various environmental hazards.

The yearly award which is packaged by Sqilful Konseptz, and powered by the NCDMB and Bayelsa State Government is to celebrate professionalism and excellence.

Bassey had previously won the best reporter award in 2022.

He went home with the prize money and HP laptop donated by the NCDMB.

Speaking on the theme of this year’s BMA award, which was “Dissecting the Role of Media in the Political and Economic Trajectory of Bayelsa State” Chairman of Bayelsa State Council of Chief and Ibenanaowei of Ekpetiama Kingdom, King Bubaraye Dakolo, urged media to aways endeavour to project good image of the state and Niger Delta as whole instead of creating fears in their reportage.

He challenged media practitioners in the state to help draw attention of appropriate authorities to environmental degradation caused by the years of oil exploration in the Niger Delta region.

