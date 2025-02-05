Daily Trust reporter wins CRA’s training on heat extremes reporting

Amina Abdullahi, a reporter with Daily Trust, has been named one of the top winners of the Climate Resilience for All (CRA) training on reporting heat extremes in West Africa.

The training, set to take place from February 10 to 12, 2025, in Accra, Ghana, will be led by renowned climate change journalists Laurie Goering and Bukola Adebayo, along with frontline heat experts.

Amina’s winning piece, “Heatwaves kill 200 in Adamawa in 2 weeks”, published on May 18th, 2024, detailed the devastating impact of a heatwave in Adamawa State, which claimed the lives of at least 200 people.

The story’s relevance to the theme of heat extremes in West Africa made it stand out among 683 applications from journalists across the region, earning a spot in the top 15 selected for the training.

The article highlighted the unusual severity and duration of the heatwave, which was exacerbated by high temperatures and humidity, a common issue in Nigeria during certain periods.

It also suggested that climate change may have contributed to the extreme event, leading to sudden deaths without prior symptoms of illness.

The local healthcare system struggled to manage the overwhelming number of deaths and illnesses, underscoring the urgent need for climate action to reduce the effects of climate change and safeguard human health.