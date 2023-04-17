Daily Trust photojournalist arrested for covering aviation unions’ protest in Lagos

A photojournalist with Daily Trust, Ben Uwalaka, has been arrested for covering the ongoing protest by members of aviation unions in Lagos. He was arrested…

He was arrested at the venue of the protest at the Murtala Muhammed Airport (MMA) domestic terminal and his camera damaged.

He has been at the MMA Domestic Airport Division of the Police for more than an hour.

The aviation unions which commenced their two-day warning strike today blocked entrance to the domestic terminal grounding vehicular movement on Airport road.