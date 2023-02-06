Daily Trust loses staff member in Kano

A member of staff in the circulation department of Media Trust Group, Mulkat Yahaya, has died. Mulkat, who until her death on Saturday evening, was…

A member of staff in the circulation department of Media Trust Group, Mulkat Yahaya, has died.

Mulkat, who until her death on Saturday evening, was a staff in the Kano regional office of Media Trust Group, was in her late 30s.

Malam Abdullahi Mainasara, General Manager, Northern Operations of the company, who confirmed the death, said she passed away while attending to her routine official duties, noting that she did not show any sign of ailment before the unfortunate moment.

Mainasara further said, “Mulkat was a committed and hardworking staff that will be greatly missed not only by her colleagues, but the company as a whole.

“May Allah SWT grant her eternal rest and her family the fortitude to bear her loss, Ameen.”

The late Mulkat had been with the company for over a decade and was one of the recipients of the company’s long service award in 2022. She has since been buried according to Islamic rites.