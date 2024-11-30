Daily Trust, Investigation Editor, TrustTV reporter shortlisted for DAME, Wole Soyinka awards

Daily Trust, Nigeria’s flagship newspaper, has been shortlisted as one of the three finalists in the ‘Best Designed Newspaper’ category for the 33rd edition of the annual Diamond Awards for Media Excellence (DAME).

Tomi Adebola, programme officer of DAME, disclosed this in a letter addressed to the organisation.

The letter noted that Daily Trust’s nomination followed a ‘scrupulous screening’ of the entries submitted for the edition.

“This is, without a doubt, a feat. We congratulate you again and look forward to welcoming you to the event, where the best of the Nigerian media will be honoured, in the firm conviction that the media remains a veritable pillar of development, which requires the steady support of people of goodwill,” the letter stated.

The prize will be awarded at a ceremony which will be held on Saturday at Radisson Blu Hotel, Ikeja, Lagos.

Meanwhile, the Group Investigation Editor of the paper, Lami Sadiq and Aaron Atsahyel of Trust Television, have been named finalists for the 19th Wole Soyinka Award for Investigative Reporting.

Motunrayo Alaka, the executive director and chief executive officer of the Wole Soyinka Centre for Investigative Journalism, who made the announcement on Friday, said the nomination followed the submission of 219 entries for this year’s edition.

Stella Din Jacob, the Editor-in-Chief and News Director of TVC News, chairs the judging panel for the 2024 awards.

Winners will be announced at a ceremony on December 9, 2024, at the AGIP Recital Hall, MUSON Centre, Lagos.