Daily Trust Foundation trains journalists in investigative reporting

The Daily Trust Foundation has organised a 3-day training for journalists in the Northwest zone aimed at enhancing their skills in investigative reporting.

The training, funded by MacArthur Foundation, is expected to equip the over 20 participants with the tools to perform investigative reporting and contribute their quota to the profession.

Speaking at the training in Kaduna, Chairman of the foundation, Malam Bilya Bala, reminded participants that journalism is an important aspect of government as the fourth estate of the realm responsible for putting government in check.

Dr. Nuru Yakubu, a board member of the foundation also highlighted the foundation’s dedication to supporting orphans, victims of insurgency, and female medical students, many of whom have become consultants at home and even abroad.

In his remarks, Chief Press Secretary to the Kaduna State Governor, Malam Ibraheem Musa, commended the foundation for its efforts, and described Daily Trust as a voice for the voiceless.

The Director of the foundation, Dr Theophilus Abbah, said the training was designed to initiate young journalists into investigative journalism.