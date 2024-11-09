Daily Trust Foundation honoured for media capacity development

Daily Trust Foundation has received an award in recognition of its contribution to media capacity development in Nigeria.

The award was presented by the Executive Director, Media Career Development Network, Lekan Otufodurin, on Friday, at the Media Trust office in Lagos.

While presenting the award, Otufodurin emphasised the need for capacity building of practicing journalists, acknowledging the role of Daily Trust Foundation in training journalists to do better.

“We train journalists and over time, we do annual reports which we call media capacity development reports. In the last three to four years, Daily Trust Foundation has been one of the supporting organisations and during our conference, we saw the need to award them for their support.

“We do a lot of work in journalism and we know that Daily Trust Foundation has also been doing a lot. They have been traveling all over the country doing trainings in different areas of need,” he said.

He also noted the present dynamics in delivering quality journalism practice, stressing the demand for journalists to possess digital skills.

“We should prioritise training because that is the only way our industry can get better and grow. More importantly, the work that Daily Trust Foundation is doing is very commendable and we acknowledge it,” he said.

The acting Regional Manager, Southern region, Taofeek Oyeniyi, who received the award alongside the Bureau Chief, Lagos and South, Abduallateef Aliyu, appreciated the organisation for recognising Daily Trust Foundation’s efforts in improving the standard of journalism in the country.