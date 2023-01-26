Daily Trust Dialogue: We won’t postpone 2023 elections – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections won’t be postponed. Festus Okoye, national commissioner for information of INEC,…

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has assured Nigerians that the 2023 general elections won’t be postponed.

Festus Okoye, national commissioner for information of INEC, gave the assurance on Thursday in Abuja at the 20th annual Daily Trust Dialogue.

The 2023 edition of the dialogue had as its theme, “Interrogating the 2023 Presidential Agenda.”

The event, ongoing at the NAF Centre in Abuja, is organised by the Media Trust Group (MTG), owners of Daily Trust newspapers and Trust Television.

There have been speculations on alleged postponement of the general elections.

But, the national commissioner of INEC said, “The commission is preparing and preparing very well for this election. Our mandate and our remit is to organize, undertake and supervise elections and that’s exactly what we are doing and what we are going to do.

“As of today, we have deployed over 70% of the non-sensitive materials required for the conduct of this election. As of today, we have taken delivery of all the technological devices we are going to deploy for this particular election and we have also started training of the corps members and other election staff that will be deployed for the conduct of this election.

“We recognise the fact that security is a huge challenge and a good concern both to election workers and to the Nigerian people and also to the commission. And we are consulting almost on a daily basis now with the various security agencies in relation to the security of our staff, security of the corps members that will be deployed for this election and also the security of the voters.

“So, we want to assure Nigerians that this commission is committed to conducting free, fair, transparent, verifiable and inclusive elections and that the dates that we have fixed for this election remains fixed and firm and we are not going to depart from it.”