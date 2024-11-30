Daily Trust bags DAME’s best designed Newspaper of the year award

Daily Trust Newspaper has emerged the Best Designed Newspaper of the Year 2024 in the 33rd edition of Diamond Award for Media Excellence (DAME).

The paper was announced winner at the award ceremony held in Lagos on Saturday

The annual award was initiated in 1991 to promote and recognise professionalism in the media by awarding outstanding individuals and organisations, and has inducted many names into its hall of fame in print journalism, broadcasting, and advertising.

SPONSOR AD

Daily Trust won the Best Designed Newspaper in Nigeria with its quality photographs and well laid out cover page design.

Meanwhile, the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) and the Nigerian Guild of Editors as well as critical stakeholders in the health sector have urged media practitioners in Nigeria to embrace solution-based journalism while addressing pressing child rights issues in the country.

Specifically, UNICEF urged the media to tell stories about child rights with passion rather than addressing it as mere numbers.

The group posited that journalists and editors wields the unique power of story telling that can inspire, mobilise, and drive changes in any society.

The symposium was put together by UNICEF Nigeria, the Nigerian Guild of Editors, and DAME with the theme: “Reinforce the media’s role in mainstreaming child rights advocacy.”

In his opening remark, the President of NGE, Eze Anaba, said: “As journalists, editors, and media practitioners, we wield a unique power: the power of storytelling.

“The narratives we create can inspire, mobilise, and drive change. We must ensure that our children remain front and centre in all we do, with the objective of making our country and the world a better place for them. I urge us to channel this power toward a cause that demands our collective attention: the rights and well-being of Nigerian children.”

Anaba also called for collective commitment from journalists, policymakers, and health professionals to prioritise child rights, stating that the population of children facing multidimensional poverty was becoming alarming

He said, “Nigeria is home to around 220 million people, and nearly half of them are children. While we celebrate the vibrancy and resilience of our young population, we must confront some stark realities. Millions of Nigerian children are out of school.

“We see them on the streets, hawking and begging. They are victims of violence, abuse, child marriage, and labour. Many are unvaccinated, leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases. In conflict-affected regions like the Northeast, children are forcibly recruited as combatants, robbing them of their innocence and futures. These statistics are not just numbers; they represent stories of children whose rights are denied and whose dreams are deferred. These stories must be told.

“Our role in mainstreaming child rights is as important as that of any other stakeholder. We must uncover and amplify the voices of the voiceless by highlighting the challenges children face. Let us embrace solution-based journalism that not only highlights problems but also explores and advocates for solutions. Child rights should not be relegated to the margins of our news cycles but should take center stage where they belong.”

He also emphasized the importance of celebrating successes, such as the implementation of child-friendly policies, community-driven solutions, and young changemakers making an impact.

UNICEF Country Representative, Cristian Munduate, underscored the severity of the situation, revealing that 2.1 million Nigerian children have not received any vaccines, leaving them vulnerable to preventable diseases.

“We have nearly 10 million primary school-aged children who are not in school. Poverty and insecurity are major barriers,” Munduate noted.

Munduate also highlighted the issue of multidimensional poverty, noting that 67% of Nigerian children face various forms of deprivation, including poor health and lack of education.

The symposium emphasized the media’s role in holding the government accountable and amplifying the voices of vulnerable children.

Munduate praised past media efforts that influenced policy changes and urged journalists to maintain pressure on stakeholders.

Participants called for stronger partnerships between the media, civil society, and government to create impactful campaigns that promote child-friendly policies. They also emphasised the need for accurate data to support advocacy efforts.

As the event concluded, stakeholders reiterated their commitment to ensuring child rights remain a national priority.

“Childhood is short. We must act now to secure a better future for our children,” Munduate stressed.

Speaking on the plight of Nigerian children, Tunde Onakoya, founder of Chess in Slums Africa, said: “The Nigerian child is an interesting paradox. On one hand, they represent hope and potential. However, potential means nothing if it’s not realized. The Nigerian child faces staggering odds just to survive.”

Onakoya further explained that Nigeria’s future workforce is at risk “If we have 20 million children out of school with no skills or education, how will they participate in the future economy? Without education, they will become liabilities rather than assets.”

“The world doesn’t want liabilities; it wants skilled workers who can build economies. These children, desperate to escape their situation, are often classified as refugees or illegal immigrants because they have no value to contribute. We must address this to ensure they can meaningfully contribute to global markets,” he added.