Daewoo, KRPC assures host communities of adequate slots

The management of the Kaduna Refining and Petrochemical Company (KRPC) has assured that the company’s host communities will have the highest slots in provision of manpower jobs in the ongoing rehabilitation project being undertaken by Daewoo Engineering and Construction.

Recall that the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) awarded a $741m contract to South Korea’s Daewoo Engineering & Construction to rehabilitate the Kaduna Refinery.

Under the quick-fix repair contract, the firm will be responsible for restoring production at the 110,000 barrels-a-day facility to at least 60 per cent of its capacity by the end of 2024.

Speaking at a KRPC’s joint community and stakeholders’ forum meeting in Kaduna, the Managing Director of KRPC, Dr Mustapha Sugungun, who was represented by the Manager of Business Services, Ahmed Sa’ad, said the company was committed to discharging its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities to strengthen relationships.

He said, “It is in light of this that we delivered a brand new Siemens 500 KVA transformer to Oil Village, Mahuta Community that will be commissioned in a couple of days. We have also identified locations and started the process of constructing five solar-powered bore holes, construction of a healthcare dispensary center, construction of two skill acquisition centers (Kaduna and Zaria) and renovation of 16 primary schools.”

