D7G Nigeria partners DICON on transfer of technology

D7G Nigeria says it is partnering the Defence Industry Corporation of Nigeria (DICON) in the transfer of advanced military technology to Nigeria.

Osman Chennar, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of D7G stated this yesterday in Abuja.

He said through this partnership, D7G which plans for the future has created jobs for 2000 civilians ad 500 retired military personnel.

“D7G Nigeria is executing the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu in Nigeria and Africa as a whole, particularly in the transfer of advanced military technology to Nigeria,” he added.

Chennar listed key performance indicators of the company to include “construction of a Military Jetty base in Lagos for the berthing of vessels, with an additional area for the production, assembly, and storage of defense equipment, covering a lead area of 160,000 square meters.”

Others are establishment of the first African production and assembly factory for naval military ships, drones, armored vehicles, and UAVs; creation of the factory in Africa that assembles, repairs, and maintains helicopters; assembly of semi-knockdown and completely knockdown parts; and production of 300 million rounds of ammunition annually.”