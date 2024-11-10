Cycling great Cavendish wins final race in Singapore

Mark Cavendish sprinted to one last victory on Sunday as he took the Singapore Criterium in a signature surge to the line.

The 39-year-old Briton, who holds the record for most stage wins in the Tour de France, briefly latched onto the wheel of defending champion Jasper Philipsen coming out of the last bend before pulling away and raising his arms in triumph.

Cavendish had announced his retirement from the sport on Saturday, writing on social media that his final race will be Sunday’s Tour de France Singapore Criterium.

“Sunday will be the final race of my professional cycling career,” wrote the 39-year-old British rider, the record stage winner on the Tour de France with 35, in a post on Instagram.