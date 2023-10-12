✕ CLOSE Online Special City News Entrepreneurship Environment Factcheck Everything Woman Home Front Islamic Forum Life Xtra Property Travel &amp; Leisure Viewpoint Vox Pop Women In Business Art and Ideas Bookshelf Labour Law Letters
Search
Business

Cybersecurity awareness antidote to online crimes – NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said Nigeria is increasing cybersecurity awareness among its citizens as it is the main antidote to online…

NITDA-Logo

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said Nigeria is increasing cybersecurity awareness among its citizens as it is the main antidote to online crimes and identity theft. 

NITDA said the federal government’s main priority now is the safety of every Nigerian online.

It said in a statement that the government had dedicated October as a cyber-security awareness month.

“This campaign focuses on informing individuals and organizations about relevant cyber security trends, threats, and proactive steps to increase security,” it said. 

It added that NITDA would organise a national cybersecurity awareness summit on how Nigerians can stay safe and more secure online.

 

Are you currently earning in Naira but need salary/earnings in Dollars? You have an opportunity to earn as much as $10,000 (₦9.2 million naira) monthly. Click here to get evidence.

More Stories
%d bloggers like this: