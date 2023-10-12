Cybersecurity awareness antidote to online crimes – NITDA

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said Nigeria is increasing cybersecurity awareness among its citizens as it is the main antidote to online…

The National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA) has said Nigeria is increasing cybersecurity awareness among its citizens as it is the main antidote to online crimes and identity theft.

NITDA said the federal government’s main priority now is the safety of every Nigerian online.

It said in a statement that the government had dedicated October as a cyber-security awareness month.

“This campaign focuses on informing individuals and organizations about relevant cyber security trends, threats, and proactive steps to increase security,” it said.

It added that NITDA would organise a national cybersecurity awareness summit on how Nigerians can stay safe and more secure online.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...