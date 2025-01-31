Cybercrime: Sowore granted N10m bail

A Federal High Court in Abuja has granted bail to activist Omoyele Sowore, worth N10 million in bonds following his arraignment on cybercrime allegations.

While ruling on the bail application on Thursday, Justice Musa Liman also ordered Sowore to produce one surety in like sum, adding that he/she must have verified landed property in the Federal Capital Territory.

The judge further ordered Sowore, the publisher of Sahara Reporters and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress (AAC) in 2023, to deposit his international passport with the court registrar.

Following a request by Sowore’s counsel, Marshall Abubakar, to keep him pending the fulfilment of the bail conditions, the judge also granted the request handing the defendant to his lawyers.

The Nigerian Police Force had on Wednesday arraigned Sowore on a 16-count charge bordering on cybercrime and defamation allegations.

Sowore had in a post shared on his X handle accused the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun, of being “illegal” and “incompetent”.

The case has been adjourned until April 8 for hearing.