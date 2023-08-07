Cyber-attacks, growing threats to military – CNS

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has condemned the escalating threat posed by cyber-attacks to military establishments....

The Chief of Naval Staff (CNS), Vice Admiral Emmanuel Ogalla, has condemned the escalating threat posed by cyber-attacks to military establishments.

He said the growing threat if not checked is capable of undermining the economy and stability of the nation.

The CNS made this disclosure at the closing ceremony of the Nigerian Navy’s Third Inter- Command Communication and Cyberdrills Competition 2023, held at NNS Quorra and Beecroft. The event spanned from July 31st to August 4th.

Vice Admiral Ogalla was represented by the Chief Staff Officer, Naval Training Command, Rear Admiral Dan Atakpa.

The CNS, while pointing out the significance of the competition, stated that it has become a pivotal platform for the protection of the nation’s cyber space.

According to him, the importance of the training cannot be over-emphasised, insisting that participants have been equipped with useful knowledge on how to fortify the military against cyber threats.

In his address, Rear Admiral Olusanya Abiodun Bankole, who serves as both the convener of the competition and the Chief of Communication and Information Technology, highlighted that the event would contribute to bolstering the Navy’s strength and resilience.

He also emphasised its role in motivating officers to persist in their pursuit of training and personal growth.

