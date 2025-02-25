Customs withdraws 4% import charges

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has withdrawn the initial announcement of 4 per cent Free on Board (FOB) import charges, while urging stakeholders to recapture their declarations to proceed with the clearance of their goods.
According to the NCS, the measure is necessary to ensure clarity, maintain consistency in customs operations and prevent any disruptions in clearance processes.
A press statement issued by the National Public Relations Officer on behalf of the Comptroller-General of Customs, Assistant Comptroller of Customs, Abdullahi Maiwada, advised all affected interests to recapture their entries without delays through the designated customs processing platforms.
“In addition, all stakeholders affected are urged to promptly recapture their entries through the designated customs processing platforms.
“The NCS has put measures in place to ensure this process is seamless. Customs commands nationwide have been directed to provide the necessary assistance and clarifications to importers and agents requiring support during this period,” the Customs National PRO said.
