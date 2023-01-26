Customs trains 600 officers in 5yrs on trade facilitation, others

As part of its drive to boost trade facilitation, human capacity development and revenue generation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has trained over…

As part of its drive to boost trade facilitation, human capacity development and revenue generation, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) says it has trained over 600 officers across its training colleges and commands.

The Comptroller General of Customs, retired Col. Hameed Ali, stated this yesterday in Abuja during the International Customs Day celebrations with the theme ‘Nurturing the next generation, promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and professional pride in Customs’.

He said nurturing the next generation of professionals is vital for the continued success of any organisation, which is why customs is promoting a culture of knowledge sharing and training to fulfill its mandate

“Since 2017, we have launched life-changing command and staff training programmes under which over 600 young customs officers have been trained.

“Apart from building competencies in core customs operations, they have been exposed to other core values of leadership, teamwork, emotional intelligence, and crisis management among other areas that the service covers.

“The above accessions fall in line with our vision of strengthening the structure in NCS through institutional change.

“Our prestigious Nigeria Customs Command and Staff College has been graduating officers who return as directing staff to the college to ensure continuity of knowledge sharing,” he said.

He added that the service will continue to equip its training institutions while ensuring adequate use and equal opportunities for officers to excel.

He further reiterated the drive of the service in meeting its revenue target as stipulated by the federal government through the deployment of technology for service delivery.