Customs to resume 24-hour cargo clearance

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has disclosed plans to resume 24-hour cargo clearance with its ongoing modernisation project, codenamed B’Odogwu.

Speaking at a stakeholder engagement in Apapa on Monday, the Deputy Comptroller General (DCG) in charge of ICT and Modernisation, K.I. Adeola, emphasised B’Odogwu transformative impact on Nigeria’s trade ecosystem.

Approved in May 2022 and ratified by the Federal Executive Council in April 2023, the modernisation project is structured as a 20-year public-private partnership (PPP) between the Nigeria Customs Service and the Trade Modernisation Project unit.

SPONSOR AD

He said the project is not just about deploying technology but creating a robust system that enhances trade facilitation and revenue generation.

The engagement ended on a positive note, with terminal operators and customs officers agreeing to work together to ensure the smooth implementation of the modernisation project.