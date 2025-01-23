Customs to deploy data technology to drive revenue collection – Adeniyi

The Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi says the Service will deploy data technology and capacity building trainings for office to drive its revenue drive.

The CG made the disclosure on Wednesday in Abuja during the decoration of its newly promoted officers.

Daily Trust reports that the Customs surpassed its N5tl trillion revenue collection target for 2024 and had an initial target of N5.8 trillion for 2025. However, the National Assembly has now extended the target to N12 trillion

He said “The Service will leverage on data technology and training so that there won’t be generational gap and it will help in driving the revenue collection mandate of the Customs,”

Speaking on the just concluded promotion exercise, he said “The Exercise which started in the 2nd quarter of 2024 ended in December last year as the Service Board approved the promotion, as such there is nothing like supplementary promotion list.

“However, the promotion exercise for 2025 will commence soon and it will be on merit and what you know rather than who you know,” Adeniyi added.