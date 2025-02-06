Customs seizes N4.2bn worth of donkey skins, 21 exotic cars in S/West

The Federal Operations Unit (FOU) Zone A of the Nigeria Customs Service has intercepted a 40-foot container carrying 4,410 pieces of dried donkey skin valued at approximately N4.236 billion.

The seizure was part of an ongoing enforcement operation conducted between December 25, 2024, and February 4, 2025.

Addressing journalists at the Customs Warehouse in Ikeja, Lagos, Comptroller Kola Oladeji disclosed that six suspects had been arrested in connection with the illegal consignment.

Also, 21 exotic cars valued at N561.3 million were confiscated from suspected smugglers operating in the South-West region.

The list of seizures includes 3,031 bags of rice worth N398 million; 2,725 parcels of cannabis sativa valued at N218 million; 397 kegs of petrol worth N1.6 million; 118 cartons of frozen poultry products valued at N2.8 million; 105 bales of second-hand clothing worth N12.6 million; 21 exotic cars estimated at N561.3 million and 4,410 dried donkey skins valued at N4.240 billion.

“The seized cannabis, weighing 1,378 kg, will be handed over to the relevant government agency for further investigation,” Oladeji added.

He also reiterated that the importation of foreign parboiled rice through land borders has been banned since 2016 as part of the federal government’s fiscal policies.

Despite this restriction, some individuals continue to smuggle rice, negatively impacting the national economy and trade statistics.

“Foreign frozen poultry products are also prohibited under the ECOWAS Common External Tariff (CET), specifically Schedule III of the CET,” he said.

On revenue generation, he revealed that N60.902 million was collected within the same period through documentation checks and profiling of suspected irregular import documents.