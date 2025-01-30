Customs seizes N199m worth of stolen fuel

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has announced the seizure of 199,495 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), well known as petrol, with a Duty Paid Value of N199,495,000.
Comptroller General of the NCS, Bashir Adewale Adeniyi, disclosed this on Thursday, during a press briefing with newsmen at the Service’s Adamawa/Taraba Command in Yola
Adeniyi explained that the seizure was made under Operation Whirlwind, in a joint effort with the Office of the National Security Adviser and the Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority to combat smuggling of petroleum products.
He noted that the seized products were intercepted through intelligence-driven operations and well-coordinated tactics to disrupt sophisticated smuggling attempts.
“The seized products include four fuel tankers carrying 97,000 litres, 1,363 jerry cans of 25 litres each, and 311 drums of 220 litres each,” he stated.
He said the seizures were made possible through the discovery and dismantling of illegal storage facilities, interception of fuel tankers, and prevention of cross-border movement through unofficial routes.
