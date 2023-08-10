Customs seizes contraband worth N1.2bn in Bauchi

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone D of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bauchi, has seized contraband which cumulative Duty Paid Value stands at N1,178,821,033).…

The Federal Operations Unit, Zone D of the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Bauchi, has seized contraband which cumulative Duty Paid Value stands at N1,178,821,033).

The Customs Controller of the zone, Joseph Olugbaji Adelaja, who disclosed this yesterday in Bauchi while briefing newsmen, said the operations were carried out from January 30, to August 9, 2023.

Joseph said, “The unit made a total of 88 seizures, intercepted nine sacks of pangolin scales and claws weighing 396.4kg, two live birds (African Crowned Crane), one live antelope gazelle, one piece of lion bone and a plastic container of lion fat.”

He added that bags of fertiliser were also seized because controlled measures were placed by the federal government in the North East to avert the potential danger of its usage by insurgents for the production of explosives.

Dollar payments are now available for ALL Nigerians. Our clients earn about $5,000 - $10,000 acquiring premium domains. Read testimonials from others who have benefited. Click here to start

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Telegram

More

Mastodon

Email

Reddit

Pocket



Like this: Like Loading...